DC flags off Swachhta Rath, awareness rally on ‘Plastic Waste Management’

State Times News

Kishtwar: As part of nationwide ‘Swachhta Hi Seva 2019’ campaign, an awareness rally and Swachhta Rath on “Plastic Waste Management Campaign” was today flagged off by District Development Commissioner (DDC), Angrez Singh Rana, here.

The campaign features Swacchta activities like pledges, cleanliness drive, debates and pamphlet distribution for awareness generation about harmful effects of plastic waste.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held whereat, the DDC informed that “Plastic Waste Management” campaign has started from Sept 11 and shall culminate till October 27, 2019. He said the awareness campaign is witnessing holding of rallies, debates, shramdans to collect plastic in villages, towns, religious places, schools, hospitals etc.

He asked the participants to spread awareness about the ill effects of plastic waste and appealed to people to keep their surroundings clean to nurture healthy life.

He enjoined upon the Sarpanchs to put their best efforts for making their panchayts plastic free, green and clean. He informed that the best performing Panchayats shall be felicitated on the end of the campaign.

He urged the general public to use biodegradable carry bags and shun the usage of polythene bags to overcome the effects of plastic material. He said that usage of polythene bags will invite fine after Sept 26, 2019.