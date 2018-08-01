DC flags off Swachh Survekshan Grameen rally

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Ajaz Asad, launched Swachh Survekshan Grameen, 2018 in the district by flagging off a rally of students, here today.

District Panchayat Officer, Dr. Abdul Khabir besides other officers and students from different schools were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, launching ceremonies of the national event were also organised in all the blocks across Rajouri under the supervision of Block Development Officers and other block level officers.

Pertinently, the launch of SSG-2018 is part of Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation (MDWS) commissioned survey on rural cleanliness. Based on the survey ranking of states and districts will be done as per district-level surveys of public places like schools, Anganwadis, Haat-bazaars, Panchayats and citizen’s perception of Swachhta.

DDC has impressed for effective campaign through field functionaries of various departments at Panchayat level, educational and health institutions and Anganwari centres to aware masses about Survekshan to facilitate surveying teams.

He asked health institutions to put in place effective mechanism for scientific disposal of biomedical waste. Besides, Executive Officers of Municipalities and BDOs have also been instructed to ensure drainage of water logged areas in their jurisdiction.

According to DPO, hundreds of citizens would be interviewed and their views on sanitation issues would be sought as feedback from them on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“A mobile app, SSG 18 and an online platform has already been set up to collect information from people,” Dr. Khabir informed and requested citizens to download SSG 18 from their smartphone’s play-store and give their views on Swachhta in the district.

“Top performing states and districts will be awarded on October 2. The rankings will take a set of comprehensive cleanliness parameters into account. The criteria include a survey of public places, citizens’ perspective of cleanliness, their recommendations and data from Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” the District Panchayat Officer informed.