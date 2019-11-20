DC flags off farmers for ‘Climate Change Resilient’ Programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

BUDGAM: The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai on Tuesday said that concerted efforts are needed to reach out to the distressed farmers to train and educate them about the changing practices in tune with changing climatic conditions.

These remarks were made by the DDC at farmers’ “Climate Change Resilient Programme” flag off function at DC Office Budgam today. The function was organised by Chief Agricultural Office Budgam under which 33 farmers from Block Budgam shall visit Block Bhalwal in Jammu, Karnal and at National Dairy Research Institute in Haryana during their 8 days climate change resilience training programme.

Saying that rigorous efforts are needed for farmers who are distressed due to damage to their orchards and crops due to recent snowfall, the DDC stressed on the assistance and training to them in use of latest technologies and innovations in orchards for all weather bearing.

He appreciated Agriculture department for facilitating such programmes and training sessions for farmers to acquaint them with innovative measures for progressive farming.