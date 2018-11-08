DC flags off ‘Ayushman Bharat Rath’ under PMJAY

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Deputy Commissioner Doda Anshul Garg on Thursday flagged off the “Ayushman Bharat Rath” under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) here from DC complex Doda.

Speaking on the occasion, DC stressed upon a sustained awareness campaign about the said scheme and further emphasized to inform the prospective beneficiaries about the program and its benefits. He said that through the Ayushman Bharat Rath, the magnitude of the scheme can be gauged by the maximum populace. He stressed that this scheme will act as a boon for all the below poverty line families. There is a need to disseminate the awareness at the villages and mohalla levels so that eligible beneficiaries get enrolled, he added. Chief Medical Officer Doda, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Shah informed that the Ayushman Bharat Rath will cover all blocks of district Doda to spread awareness about the PMJAY. He informed that a card would be provided to the beneficiaries for availing of the benefits.

Medical Superintendent Doda Dr. Parvez Iqbal Wani, DHO Dr. Masood Ahmed, DM&EO Chander Kant Shan, SO Planning Aman Kotwal, Dr. Nasir Masood Indrabi, Dr. Hamid Paray, Shafi Attu, Balbushan, Epidemiologist Umar Anayat, Sr. PMA Surinder Singh, PMA Ram Raj and students of ANMT School Doda were also present in the programme.