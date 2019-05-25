DC finalises arrangements for Jumat-Ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadar, Eid-ul-Fitr

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad finalized the arrangements for Juma-Ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadar and Eid-ul-Fitr during an officers meeting on Friday.

The Chairman Auqaf and other Ulmas, who were present in the meeting, raised several issues like cleanliness in and around the Jamia Masjid, market checking, fixation of prices, traffic regulation during the Friday prayers and uninterrupted power and water supply during the Ramdan days.

The DC asked the Assistant Director FCS&CA, Tehsildar Rajouri and EO Municipality Rajouri to conduct regular market checking besides keeping a strict check on erring traders. He also asked the PDD and PHE authorities to ensure adequate power and water supply during the Ramadan days. He directed the concerned to release the ration well in advance before the Eid.

The EO, Municipal Committee was directed to ensure proper lighting and cleanliness in and around the Mosques located in the town particularly at Eidgah where Eid prayers would be offered.

Similarly, the Police and Traffic authorities were directed to ensure security around the Mosques and better traffic management in the town to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.