DC finalises arrangements for BOSE Annual Examination

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo on Friday chaired a meeting here at Dak Bungalow to finalize the arrangements for the smooth conduct of Board of School Education (BOSE) annual examination, scheduled to be held from October 29.

Meeting was attended by SSPs of Baramulla and Sopore, ADC Sopore, CEO, Dy CEO, SDMs, representatives of BOSE, heads of various educational institutions and other concerned officers/officials. The CEO briefed the meeting about the arrangements made in this regard and informed that the District Control Room is being established which will provide necessary support during the process.

Speaking on the occasion, DC directed the concerned officers to work in coordination so that said examinations are conducted smoothly. He directed to provide every kind of facility including proper lighting, heating, sanitation, drinking water and other facilities to the students. Dr Itoo directed the police authorities to keep strict vigil in and around the examination centers. He also directed the concerned SDMs to constitute different teams and devise a viable mechanism in their respective jurisdictions in this regard.

Meanwhile, DC directed the SRTC and Motor Vehicle authorities to arrange special transport facility especially on Baramulla and Sopore routes so that the students can reach their destinations conveniently.

It was informed that section 144 Cr.P.C shall remain enforced in and around the examination centers during the exam period.