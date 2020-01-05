DC Doda reviews functioning of Revenue Department

State Times News

DODA: Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode today reviewed the functioning of Revenue department at a meeting.

Threadbare discussions were held regarding progress /writing of Jamabandis, progress on eviction of encroachments from State/ Kahcharai/ Common land/ forest lands, maintenance of Record & Page marking of Revenue Record for digitlization/ scanning/Page marking, mapping of state land, pendency of court cases etc.were discussed in detail.

ADC Doda Kishori Lal Sharma, ADC Bhaderwah Dr Rajendra Khajuria, ACR Doda, SDM’s, All Tehsildars, attended the meeting. The DC Doda directed the concerned officer to speed up the pace of writing of pending jamabandis so that the set target of 100% completion is achieved across the district. He fixed 10 days deadline for completing the pending jamabandis by or before 15th of Jan.

While discussing the position of mapping of state land above 100 Kanal it was apprised to the DC that it has been completed in the district, for which DC Doda has congratulated the revenue authorities and ask them to extend the message also to the field functionaries for their extraordinary progress in mapping of state land in error free as well as writing of Jamabandis.

Earlier DC, in a separate meeting, passed the directions to the ADC’s and SDM’s to keep close vigil on the important projects which are ongoing across the district apart from their routine work.

He informed them that in view of the inclement weather conditions, district administration had already issued detail advisories and in this regard he passed the directions to the SDM’s and Tehsildar’s to strictly monitor the restoration process if any in their areas.

He also informed them that national artificial insemination program is ongoing across the 100 village’s of the district, the DC directed the SDM’s to review the targets regularly, achieved by the concerned department in their areas.

Regarding Road safety week, he informed them that the program is going to commence from 11-18 January and directed the SDM’s to coordinate with the ARTO and DSP traffic Doda to organise road safety programs in their respective jurisdictions.

Moreover he also discuss with them to review the health sector, installation of drop boxes in panchayats, survey of Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, languishing projects, review of 14th FC and B2V works, development scenario in their respective areas.