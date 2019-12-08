DC distributes compensation cheques worth Rs 8.82 lakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo on Sunday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 8.82 lakh among the next of kins of 2 deceased labourers.

The compensation was provided among the beneficiaries under the Workmen Compensation Act, registered by the labour department as building and other construction worker.

The DC said that every effort shall be taken for the welfare of labour class adding that administration is committed for their welfare.

Later the DC also chaired a meeting of Revenue Officers here in his office chamber to review various matters pertaining to the smooth functioning of Revenue department. The meeting also discussed measures for the formulation of Market Rate Calendar 2020.

On the occasion, various matters including progress on writing of Jammabandies, Partal and Girdawaries, attestation of mutations, migrant inventory, submission of sale deeds/revenue extracts and other issues were thoroughly discussed. The concerned officers also appraised the DC various issues and bottlenecks hampering the smooth functioning of the department.

The DC issued several directions to the officers wherein they have been directed to work in coordination and cohesion for better public service delivery. He stressed for identifying the encroached land and initiating necessary measures with regard to their eviction.

ACR Baramulla Mohammad Rafiq Lone, SDMs, Tehsildars and other concerned functionaries of revenue department were present on the occasion.