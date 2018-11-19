DC dispatches poll parties for second phase of Panchayat elections

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: “Polling parties were sent in advance on Sunday for the second phase of Panchayat elections in block Billawar, Lohai Malhar and Duggian of Kathua District”, District Panchayat Election Officer, Rohit Khajuria informed and added that second phase of Panchayat elections will be held on November 20.

The District Panchayat Election Officer instructed the Returning Officers to visit their allotted Halqas well in advance in order to get detailed on spot assessment of accessibility, security, counting plan as well as lighting arrangements required during polling and counting. He also instructed the ROs to submit the layout plan of counting centres to Election Centre well in advance.

In all 585 poll parties were dispatched for smooth conduct of elections in 25 Panchayat.

ADC Kathua, Ghanshyam Singh Bali, Dy DEO, Chand Kishore Sharma, ACR , Jatinder Mishra and Tehsildar were also present on the occasion.