DC directs officers to intensify anti-encroachment drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan on Saturday convened a meeting of officers of the Revenue Department to discuss measures for removal of encroachments on state and Kahcharai land and other revenue matters.

The meeting was attended by ADC Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, ACR Ganderbal, Tehsildars and Naib-Tehsildars, of the district.

The meeting discussed measures for removal of encroachments on State and Kahcharai land, status of writing of Jamabandi, Scanning of Land Records and various other revenue related matters.

The meeting was informed that the process of scanning and up-gradation of land records, Jamabandi, and land settlements is apace.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the revenue authorities to intensify anti-encroachment drives across the district to retrieve the State and Kahcharie land.

He said that the retrieved land will be utilized for public good and efforts will be made to ensure community involvement in safeguarding the land.