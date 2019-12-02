DC directs immediate repair of Jehangir Chowk- Iqbal Park road

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Sunday directed for immediate repair of grade roads on either side of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh Flyover from Jehangir Chowk to Iqbal Park.

He issued these instructions during his visit to the area Sunday taking firsthand appraisal of condition of this road stretch.

The Public Works Department was asked to submit a proposal and start repair work on the road stretch within a week. It was told the funds would be released on the same day as the proposal is submitted.

It was asked to ensure the entire width of the road between berms on each side is repaired to facilitate smooth and unhindered movement of traffic along these roads. It was also asked to construct berms wherever lacking along this stretch. It should be noted that last month’s snowfall further damaged this road making traffic movement along its stretch arduous.

It was informed that repairs of this road stretch on both sides will include thorough metalling thereof so as to ensure extended life and to enable smooth movement of traffic along it throughout the ongoing winter season.

The DC also directed for demolition of remaining structures identified as bottlenecks to be removed for widening of this road stretch.

Speaking on the occasion he also said the works which form a part of the approved project for development of this entire road which includes beautification of spaces underneath the flyover will be taken up in the coming summer season.

Chief Engineer JKERA, SSP Traffic City, Superintending Engineer PWD, Project Manager JKERA and other concerned officers accompanied the DC on the occasion.

Meanwhile the administration is exploring measures putting in place which will avoid congestion at Jahangir Chowk where traffic from all directions meet.

Setting up of a pre-fabricated roundabout near Jehangir Chowk access ramp of flyover and a median crossover underneath the grade separator near the High Court entrance for U-turn of Batamaloo-bound vehicles are under consideration as part of the said measures.