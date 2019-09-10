DC convenes meeting regarding plastic waste management

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, today convened a meeting of district officers and representatives of PRIs regarding Plastic waste management in Samba.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Arvind Kotwal, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Kulbhushan Khajuria, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ghagwal, Ritu Mahajan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur, Vijay Kumar Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Development M.L Tasir, District Panchayat Officer Piyush Dhotra, besides officials of various departments and Sarpanchs were present in the meeting.

DC informed that Swachh Bharat Jan Andolan shall be observed in the district from 11th September to 27th October wherein various activities will be carried out to sensitize the population regarding ill effects of Plastic use besides the methods to combat this menace. Some of the programmes to be carried out under the Andolen would include flagging of “Swachh Bharat Jan Andolan” rally, awareness camps in schools, Gram Sabhas etc.

DC stressed upon active involvement of Panchayat Raj Institutions in this noble mission which aims at making Samba district polythene, plastic waste free. He announced that the villages/Panchayats declared as plastic waste free shall be awarded.

DC laid emphasis on use of bio-degradable carry bags, holding units and packing materials for maintaining plastic free environment. In this regard, he made a mention of bags being made by Handloom and Handicrafts department, Self Help Groups stressing their promotion and use by maximum people.