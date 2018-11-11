DC convenes meeting of Revenue Deptt

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Deputy Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chauhan on Saturday took meeting of Assistant Collector Revenue, Tehsildar Head Quarter and Patwaris in DC Conference Hall to discuss various important revenue matters.

In the meeting District Collector (Deputy Commissioner) Samba informed that in order to facilitate the general public of Samba with regard to revenue matters which include obtaining extract of revenue record and other revenue services in a time bound manner all the revenue field functionaries in general and Patwaris in particular has been ordered to remain present in their designated headquarter/Offices for every Monday, Thursday and Saturday of a week as these days shall be fixed for exclusive revenue working days.

During the meeting she said “revenue matters needs to be taken upto the public domain at priority and by keeping days reserved for revenue matters only, a citizen friendly and accountable administration can be setup in district Samba. She also exhorted upon the public of Samba to reap benefits of such designated days for early Settlement of their revenue matters. In the meeting she also impressed upon all the revenue employees that they should refrain from taking leaves on these designated days unless it’s unavoidable. Later orders of designated HQ/ offices was given out to all Patwaris with strict direction for its adherence.

During the meeting Assistant Collector Revenue Samba Kulbhushan Khajuria, Tehsildar Head-Quarter Lekh Raj, Patwaris of Samba were also present.