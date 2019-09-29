DC conducts surprise inspection of JNV Basohli

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer today paid surprise visit to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Basholi to inspect the functioning of the administration and facilities being provided to the students.

The DC inspected classrooms, condition of benches, desks, lighting facilities etc. He also interacted with the students and the teachers and enquired about the academic and co-curricular activities.

Dr. Langer emphasized that besides academic courses, students be made to take active part in co-curricular activities. He stressed on encouraging students to participate in different activities to invigorate creativity in them.

The DC further motivated the teaching staff and students to restrict single use plastic inside the school premises and maintain sanitation and hygiene in and around the school building.

The Principal of the school demanded augmentation of water supply and a separate power feeder for the school. After listening to the demand, the DC directed the Executive Engineer, PHE to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The DC also inquired about the composition and mandate of Disciplinary Committee and Sexual Harassment Committee of the school. He also directed the Principal to send estimates of development projects as soon as possible.

Earlier, the DC inspected the jetty point, operated by the Forest Department near Atal Setu and PHE pumping station.

He also directed to immediately construct safety wall of damaged over head tank near Baisakhi Mela ground, Basholi.

The DC was accompanied by ADC Basholi, T R Thapa, Executive engineer PHE, Surjit Singh, Executive Engineer PWD, K S Nathyal, Tehsildar Basholi, Aman Anand besides other officers.