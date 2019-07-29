DC conducts surprise inspection at Keerian Gandial to check illegal mining

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: In order to redress complaints of locals against illegal mining in Keerian Gandial area of Kathua, DC, Dr. Raghav Langer, ACR, Devinder Paul on Sunday conducted joint inspection along with other concerned departments at two stone crusher units in Keerian Gandial.

The inspections were carried out at C & C Constructions Ltd. and M/s Puri Stone Crusher both located at Keerian Gandial in Kathua.

The joint inspection team has found many discrepancies in the record of the Stone Crushers and was directed by the DC to scrutinize all the documents pertaining to procurement of raw material (RBM) by the crusher units and the total finished material(Sand/Bajri) being shown in the records. The team was also directed to corroborate the sales of these Stone Crushers with their GST returns.

Similarly, the team of PDD(EM&RE) collected all record and meter readings of the power consumption to corroborate the same with sale figures.

Staff of Irrigiation, Flood Control and Mining department took measurement of the total finished and un finished material stocked in the premises of these units.

RTO Kathua deputed his team to see any violation of MV Act being done by the vehicles being used by these Crusher Units.

DMO Kathua and his team has been directed by the DC to compile and submit the report in next two days and take necessary punitive actions against violation found for any condition of license and relevant provisions of Mines and Minerals(Development and Regulation) Act.