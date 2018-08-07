DC calls for setting up of Child Protection Committees

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar on Monday called for establishing Child Protection Committees in private and government run schools and other educational centres to safeguard the rights of children.

“You have to take onus of protecting children. For that there is need to take appropriate measures,” the DC told school heads and representatives of private schools here at a meeting.

The meeting was convened to discuss the framework, necessity for establishing, promoting and strengthening child protection mechanism that recognizes, promotes and protects child rights at the grassroots level.

The meeting was attended by ADC Dr Arun Manhas, Chairperson Child Welfare Committee Jammu, Shalini Sharma, CEO JK Sudan, ZEOs, Principals of various schools, Representatives of Child-line , Private School Association and JK Private School Coordination committee besides others officers of Education Department.

Stressing on raising awareness and consciousness on child rights, the DC said that the role of the teacher as well as the parents is vital for the wellbeing of children. He asked the educational institutes to take accountability for protecting the rights of children.

The DC further called for formation of internal complaint redress cell in every school and asked for monitoring the behavior of teachers, staff and students.

“Report child rights violation incidents and follow the Vishaka Guidelines stipulated by the Supreme Court regarding sexual harassment at workplaces. If required refer such incidents to the appropriate authorities”, DC told Principals. He further asked them to ensure the barring of corporal punishment in their respective schools.

Emphasizing on imparting moral education to the students, the DC instructed the Principals to conduct workshops and Parent-Teacher meetings especially in government run schools for promoting behaviour changes among the students. He asked the concerned functionaries to coordinate with the Child-line and circulate its helpline number i.e 1098 among parents and children.