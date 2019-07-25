DC briefs Sarpanchs about social security schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: To encompass the grass root level institutions in various Govt sponsored Social Security schemes, Sarpanchs of pan District samba were today assembled at conference hall samba.

Chairing the assemblage Deputy Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chauhan, said that the pension cases under various schemes including Old age pension, widow pension, handicap pension and other assistance provided through department of social welfare, shall be completed verified and corroborated through the elected representatives of Panchayats in order to have a error & doubling free pensioners list of district samba. She said “addition of new beneficiaries under all social Security Schemes irrespective of district target, should deposit their forms at concerned Dept. within in stipulated time”. During the meeting DC issued exclusive directions to the Sub Divisional Magistrates of Vijaypur and Ghagwal to provide hassle free income certificates to the applicants on priority. Chief Medical Officer Samba was also directed to hold special health camps on 25th in samba, on 26th in Purmandal and on 27th in Ramgarh block at respective BMO office in order to provide handicaps immediate necessary medical certificates required for issuing pension.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Ghagwal, Ritu Mahajan, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur Vijay Kumar, District social welfare officer, Deep Kumar, District Infornation Officer, Ajay Sharma besides other officers and officials were also present.