DC Bandipora inaugurates screening cum awareness camp for Mental Health

STATE TIMES NEWS BANDIPORA: A day long screening cum awareness camp for mental health patients was organized by the Health Department at Bandipora today. The camp inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC)Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza marked the participation of CMO Bandipora Dr. Tajamul, Medical Superintendent, Senior Physician Dr. Parvaiz, and good number of patients. The DC said that in the present day world mental health issues are on the rise especially among youth and such type of screening and awareness camps can go a long way in treating mental health problems. CMO Bandipora speaking on the occasion said that adequate awareness is the need of hour for recovery of mental illness among the innate and affected patients.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Thane DSP surprises women cops with special ‘Mardaani-2’ show
Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper