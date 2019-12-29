DC Bandipora inaugurates screening cum awareness camp for Mental Health

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: A day long screening cum awareness camp for mental health patients was organized by the Health Department at Bandipora today.

The camp inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC)Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza marked the participation of CMO Bandipora Dr. Tajamul, Medical Superintendent, Senior Physician Dr. Parvaiz, and good number of patients.

The DC said that in the present day world mental health issues are on the rise especially among youth and such type of screening and awareness camps can go a long way in treating mental health problems.

CMO Bandipora speaking on the occasion said that adequate awareness is the need of hour for recovery of mental illness among the innate and affected patients.