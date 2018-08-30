DC Bandipora escapes unhurt in stone pelting; car damaged

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Wednesday evening had a narrow escape after his vehicle came under stone pelting at Nadihal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Reports said that Choudhary was travelling in his official vehicle when some youth pelted stones at his cavalcade near Nadihal village resulting in damage to his vehicle. Soon after the incident Choudhary took to the social networking site Twitter and wrote: “Just escaped heavy stone pelting while crossing Sadarkote Bala. Happens every time. All areas will get attention but this has to stop. We too have families back home.”
“I am fine. Thanks everyone for the concern. There was an attack at Nadihal, after stone pelting at SK Bala. Police investigating,” Choudhary wrote in another tweet. Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard.
