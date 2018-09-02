DBPS seeks creation of J&K State Minority Commission

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha (DBPS) sought immediate creation of J&K State Minority Commission.

Briefing media persons here on Saturday, Ved Parkash Sharma, President of the Sabha said that despite Supreme Court directions, the J&K State has till date not identified and notified minorities in J and K due to which majority community of State is getting all benefits meant for the minorities.

Senior Advocate P.C Sharma termed it as a gross violation of Fundamental Rights, especially Articles 29 and 30 meant exclusively for minorities.

“DBPS has resolved to fight for the grant of minority status for minority population and creation of J&K State Minority Commission with the support of others, social and cultural organisations,” Sharma said.

DBPS President also disclosed that two days Virat Dharam Samelan is going to be held on September 12 and 13 in the premises of Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha in which world known religious scholar Saint Hari Chaitnya Maha Parbhu will deliver sermons from 3:00 to 6:00 PM.

Among others who were present include Satyanand Sharma, Subash Shastri, Jagan Nath Sharma, Ramesh Sharma, Gurdas Sharma, Sat Pal Sharma and Sat Pal Khajuria.