DBA organises Dogri promotional programme

STATE TIMES NEWS POUNI: Dogri Bhasha Academy (DBA) Jammu organised Dogri Promotional programme in the premises of GHS Pouni on Friday. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma Treasurer of the Accademy was the resource person on the occasion who threw light on the significance of mother tongue Dogri and pleaded for its full implications in the school curriculla especially at elementary stage. Daleep kumar Master asked the students to seriousily study varied contents in dogri books supplied to them which can only enable them to grasp and transform all values & knowledge associated with the vast dogra civilization. Students viz. Pallavi, Abhilasha,Rydham and Sanal also read their dogri presentations. Teaching fraternity including Samrinder Kumar ,Daleep Kumar, Kailash Devi PEM, Lakshmi Devi, Baljeet Kour, Gagan, Meenakshi, Rekha Devi also spoke on the occasion.
