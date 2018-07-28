DB upholds life-term of man in patricide case

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice M.K Hanjura on Friday upheld the life-imprisonment of Yashpal, who murdered his father, Moti Ram for share in property.

According to case, Yashpaul forcibly took his father to his residence situated at Uchhapind, Tehsil Billawar on January 15, 2004. Brother of accused Pritam Chand after getting information about the incident from his mother Shano Devi reached the spot and found that Yashpaul is dragging his father Moti Ram by tying his neck with a cord. The accused also inflicted injuries on the head of his father with a stone. Pritam raised an alarm which attracted the attention of Bishan Dass, son of Jalo Ram, Parkash, son of Jalo Ram and Faqar Ali, son of Khan Mir and subsequently they ran towards the spot. They saw Yashpaul, holding a stone in his hand and stating that in case anybody tried to intervene, he will be killed. They tried to apprehend him but he fled away from the spot. Pritam Chand brought his father to his home. He was unconscious. He succumbed to the injuries on January 16, 2004. It was also stated that the accused is a vagabond and was demanding his share in the land held by his father.

The DB after hearing both the sides observed that the accused killed the deceased with a fixed immediate purpose after concealing his intention to kill him. “Prosecution has succeeded in proving the case. There is no merit in this appeal. It entails dismissal as a consequence of which the same is dismissed and the judgment of conviction and sentence recorded by the trial court whereby the accused has been convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and to pay a fine of Rs. 5000 and in default of the payment of fine to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months is maintained and upheld”, the DB observed.