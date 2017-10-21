DB stays quashing of nine Asstt Profs’ appointment in Dogri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M.K Hanjura on Friday stayed the operation and effect of the impugned judgment regarding quashment of appointment of nine Assistant Professors (APs) in Dogri.

The court direction came in a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) filed by Ganga Sharma and others whose appointment and selection as Assistant Professor of Dogri was quashed by the Single Judge.

Advocate Abhinav Sharma appearing for appellant, submitted that the respondent Public Service Commission (PSC) issued an Advertisement Notification No. 12-PSC (DRP) of 2014 dated May 29, 2014, whereby the applications were invited for the posts of APs in various disciplines including 13 posts in the subject/ discipline of Dogri and further submitted that all the appellants as also the contesting respondents and pro-forma-respondents being eligible respondents to the aforesaid advertisement.

That pursuant to the selection process conducted by the PSC, the select list came to be issued vide Notification No. 02-PSC (DR-S) of 2016 dated March 2, 2016, whereby and where under, three candidates including appellant No. 1 were selected under SC Category and four posts under open category were reserved under various court orders and in so far as, appellants No. 2, 3 and 4 are concerned they were selected under RBA Category, appellant No. 5 was selected under SC Category and in so far appellant No. 6 is concerned, she was selected under ST Category. It is stated that pro-forma respondents Nos. 4 and 5 were selected under open category and pro-forma-respondent No. 6 was selected under ALC Category, however, none of the contesting respondents find place in the select list. That the contesting respondents filed SWP No. 605/2016, through the medium of which selection of the appellants and pro-forma-respondents No. 4, 5 and 6 was challenged primarily on the ground that the subject experts associated and invited by the PSC i.e. pro-forma-respondents No. 7 and 8 did not possess any qualification in the Dogri Subject/ language, as such, they were not eligible to be associated as experts, therefore, according to the contesting respondents selection was liable to be quashed. It was submitted that since the selection of the appellants was not stayed by the Court, therefore, vide Govt. Order No. 227-HE of 2017 dated April 18, 2017 passed by respondent No. 1, the appellants were appointed as APs in their respective categories, whereas four posts under open/general category remained vacant on account of various court orders.

Despite the fact that only selection of the appellants was challenged by the contesting respondents and during the pendency of the writ petition, the appellants stood appointed, yet neither the writ petition was amended nor the orders of appointment was ever challenged by the contesting respondents in that writ petition. The PSC and the appellants filed their separate reply objections to the aforesaid writ petition, stating therein that the contesting respondents were legally stopped from challenging the selection, in as much as, after having participated in the selection process and having been interviewed by the Committee comprising experts, which according to the contesting respondents were ineligible on account of non possession of any qualification in Dogri Language. It was further stated and pleaded in the objections that the experts possessed vast experience and knowledge of Dogri Language, therefore, were eligible to be associated as experts and no formal educational qualification in Dogri was required either under UGC Regulation, 2010 or under J&K Education (Gazetted) College Service Recruitment Rules 2008.

Despite the aforesaid specific stand taken by the appellants and also by the PSC in their separate objections, the Single Judge vide Judgment and order impugned dated September 27, 2017 quashed the selection.