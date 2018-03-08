DB sets aside life-term of 3, cites ‘benefit of doubt’

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey in criminal appeal set-aside the life-imprisonment of three namely Balbir Singh, son of Darshan Singh, Ranjit Kour, wife of Darshan Singh and Parvinder Kour for allegedly committing murder of Harbhajan Kour by pouring kerosene oil. The Division Bench after hearing Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Mohsin Bhat for the appellant whereas Deputy AG Asheesh Singh Kotwal for the State observed that it is clear that the prosecution case is extremely doubtful and is unsupported by any cogent evidence. The benefit would have to go to the appellants.

DB also pointed out that this Court is not happy with the manner in which the Trial Court has dealt with the case. The impression we get is that the Trial Court had made up its mind to convict the appellants and, therefore, picked only those aspects which supported conviction and ignored the crucial points which tended to either create doubts or to establish the innocence of the appellants.

DB observed, “In a criminal trial, the accused are presumed to be innocent till proven guilty but unfortunately, the Trial Court has proceeded just the other way around by presuming them to be guilty, unless proven innocent. That is not how the criminal jurisprudence has evolved in this country. Trial Courts must never forget this important principle of criminal jurisprudence, particularly, because life and liberty of individuals are involved. In this case, we find that the appellants are getting an order of acquittal today after having spent eleven years, seven years and nine years respectively in custody. This could have been prevented if the Trial Court had analyzed the facts and evidence on record in the correct perspective”.