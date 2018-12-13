DB seeks status report in PIL on low conviction rate in NDPS cases

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Division Bench (DB) of Jammu and Kashmir High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan on Wednesday directed State to submit status report in Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding low conviction rate and acquittal in many of cases under NDPS Act before December 26, 2018.

The aforesaid PIL has been filed by Atharv Mahajan and Court has considered the same on its own motion.

DB observed that the aforesaid status report should furnish formal drug policy of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, the manner in which dissemination of information shall be made on the effects of use and consumption of drugs and psychotropic substance, proposal for setting up de-addition and rehabilitation centres, proposal for setting up of the Forensic Science Laboratories to facilitate investigation in the cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, plotting of geographical location of the de-addition centres on a site plan and timeline within which these would be set up.

Advocate Deepika Mahajan appearing for the petitioner has drawn court’s attention to the proceedings pending before the Supreme Court of India in Criminal Appeal No.652 of 2012 Union of India versus Mohan Lal and another, and placed before the court a copy of the order dated July 3, 2012 passed by the Supreme Court wherein directions for collection of information from the police heads of each one of the States through the Chief Secretary concerned on the aspects of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances; storage thereof; disposal/destruction thereof; and judicial supervision, were required to be submitted.

DB observed that as per the court order, information on the first three aspects were required to be collected and furnished by the State Governments while on the last aspect, the information was to be supplied by the Registrar General. DB after perusal thereof suggested that the State of Jammu and Kashmir has not filed any response thereto.

DB also directed respondents to place before the Court the information which was placed before the Supreme Court of India in terms of aforesaid order. “The Registrar General of this Court shall also place before this Court the information furnished to the Supreme Court in terms of the aforesaid order”, the court observed.

Division Bench observed that in case the information has not been furnished, the Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir and the Registrar General of this Court will collect the information in terms of the Supreme Court’s order and forthwith comply with the directions of the Supreme Court issued in the aforesaid matter.