DB seeks status on FSL facility for narcotics in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department, J&K to file a status report indicating whether there is any Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) specifically meant for Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh Province for Narcotics and if not, what are the steps taken to establish the same.

The query was raised by the court in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Arthav Mahajan, a student of law seeking initiation of a special drive by J&K Police in the entire State for checking the growing menace of drugs amongst youths and a PIL regarding low conviction in NDPS Cases.

“A time bound stand shall be submitted to this Court on the next date of hearing”, the court observed.

After hearing Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi, Advocates Deepika Mahajan and Veenu Gupta for the PIL whereas AAG Ravinder Gupta for the State, Division Bench observed that the compliance report filed by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu is taken on record.

DB asked SSP, Jammu and also the Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, Jammu to pursue the matter and to take strong steps to ensure that transit and distribution of drugs in Jammu is stopped.

While taking the compliance report on file and appreciating the Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu for his prompt action, Division Bench directed SSP Jammu to intensify the drive to ensure that all these Narcotics are completely eradicated and stopped.

DB also directed Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, Jammu to coordinate with the SSP, Jammu, Vivek Gupta and ensure strict compliance of the law and also prompt action against the offenders after proper investigation so that the resultant criminal trials does not end in acquittal on account of improper investigation by the authority.