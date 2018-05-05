DB seeks status of Shakuntla-Janipur flyover

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice M.K Hanjura sought status report indicating whether the Shakuntla-Janipur flyover is an integral part of RITES proposal and whether such a proposal is acceptable to the planning, development and monitoring department.

Advocates Sidharth Anand and Faiz-ul-Arif argued before the DB that the same direction was issued in the previous order but the same has not been complied till date. They further submitted that Rs 282.40 lakh to Commissioner Secretary PWD were proposed for widening of road from Amb Gharota to the road leading to High Court Complex and the same proposal is still awaited and when the funds will be released, firstly the process for shifting of utilities shall be taken up and thereafter the widening of aforesaid road shall be taken up. They further submitted that the flyovers were sanctioned way back in 2008-09 but the government at that time didn’t paid any heed towards the same and rather than going for two flyovers which were to be funded by Asian Development Bank, decided to go for only one flyover at the same cost which was to be funded from state exchequer. “It is the loss of the public money and same is required to be thoroughly probed”, they asserted.

Senior Additional Advocate General H.A. Siddiqui appearing on behalf of the State sought two weeks’ time to submit the status report as it could not be done due to Darbar move.

On the request of Sr.AAG, Division Bench granted two weeks time to the State to furnish the fresh status report with regard to flyovers and road widening.