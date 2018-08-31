DB seeks report from VOK regarding embezzlement of public funds in road widening

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: In a Public Interest Litigation filed by Civil Society Tral regarding road widening, a Division Bench of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe observed that during the course of hearing this Court informed that with regard to the stretch of the road between Sumbal to Bandipora, large amounts of public funds have been embezzled and that an FIR has been registered by the Vigilance Organization, (Kashmir) Srinagar.

Upon this Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe observed that a report be called from Vigilance Organization (Kashmir) Srinagar as to the registration of the FIR; investigation thereon and as to whether the charge-sheet has been filed. Let a copy of the FIR be placed before us. The details of the persons, who have been charge sheeted shall also be indicated in the status report.

Division Bench also directed PWD to file a status report regarding the repairs of the stretch the road between Sumbal to Bandipora.

When the PIL came-up for hearing it is submitted by counsel for the petitioner that he shall file the status report with regard to the portions of the National Highway A1 between Banihal and Srinagar as well as the link roads which are under the management of R&B Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

DB asked to file a status report with advance copies to learned counsel appearing for the respondents and the status report so submitted shall be examined by the respondents and in case the conditions of the roads is as complained, the respondents shall take all necessary steps for expediting the repairs as are required.

During the course of hearing, DB observed that our attention has been drawn to an order dated 04.10.2017 passed by this Court whereby certain directions were given and status reports have also been filed by the respondents with regard to the status of different roads.

The petitioner was required to examine the same and to submit his response but the same has not been done. Therefore, the petitioner is directed to file the consolidated reply dealing with all the related issues positively by the next date, DB Said.