DB seeks details of security, medicare facilities to separatists

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court has directed Jammu and Kashmir Government to furnish the particulars of security cover and medical facilities extended to separatists, listed as private respondents in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The Division Bench, comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice M.K Hanjura has issued four weeks’ notice to Chief Secretary J&K, Principal Secretary Home, Syed Ali Geelani Chairman APHC and Tehreek-E-Hurriyat, Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai General Secretary Tehreek -E-Hurriyat, Ayaz Akbar Bhat Spokesman APHC and Tehreek-E-Hurriyat, Altaf Ahmad Shah Secretary Public Relations APHC and Tehreek-E-Hurriyat, Dr. G.M. Ganai Press Secretary APHC and Tehreek-E-Hurriyat, Mohammad Abdullah Sheikh Office Secretary, APHC and Tehreek-E-Hurriyat, Yasin Malik Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, Syed Qasim Shah Bukhari Anjaman-e-Tablig-ul-Islam, Qazi Ghulam Mohammad, Aga Syed Hassan Al-moosvi Al-safvi Anjuman e Shari Shiyan, Nayeem Ahmed Khan Jammu Kashmir National Front, Abdul Gani Azhari Jamiate Ulama-E-Islam, Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Yaseen Hamdani Jamiat-e-Hamdania, Azhar Bhat, Tajamul Bhat of Kashmir Bazme Tawheed, Zaid Bhat, Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Khokhar e Aazam Muslim Conference, Saqib Bhat Tehreek-e-Huriati Kashmiri, Rafeeq Ahmad Mir Imam Ahmad Raza Islamic Mission, Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi Saut-Ul-Aliya, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari Ittihadul Muslimeen, Asiya Andrabi Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Masarat Alam J&K Muslim League, and Sami ul Haq of Difa-e-Pakistan Council and directed State to furnish the particulars of security cover and medical facilities extended to these private respondents.

The court direction came in a PIL filed by Deewakar Sharma seeking withdrawal of the security cover provided to the separatists as well as Hurriyat leader and other persons who are indulging in anti-national activities in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi submitted that since the onslaught of the phase of terrorism in Kashmir from 1990, there had been a war like situation in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been aided and instigated by the forces inimical to the country sitting across the border and their agents who are sitting inside the country especially in Kashmir Valley.

While seeking appropriate action against persons who are propagating separatism and are instrumental in the propagation of communal hatred leading to mass migration of Kashmiri Pandit community from Kashmir, Sunil Sethi said it is surprising that instead of taking stern action against such persons, the respondents are spending huge expenses in providing security cover, boarding/ lodging, medical facilities and even food to such separatists and pro-terrorist elements particularly in Kashmir Valley and the amount so spent by the Government is from the public exchequer which is collected through taxes being paid by the common man.

He submitted that whatever may be the policy of the Government with regard to dealing with the terrorists and separatists, it cannot be a policy of using the money of the common man against him by providing benefits to the separatists and preachers of terrorism.

In the PIL it has been further submitted that respondents are involved in inciting large scale violence in Kashmir valley which has resulted into death of thousands of people and members of security forces and despite the efforts made by the State to contain their illegal criminal and subversive activities they are still continuing with their nefarious designs thereby posing a threat to peaceful atmosphere of the State.

Submitting that during the phase of unrest large numbers of Government employees are found actively involved in the protests by absenting themselves from their duties and surprisingly they are getting paid even for such period, senior Advocate Sunil Sethi sought installation of Biometric attendance in offices.

After hearing Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Lawanya Sharma for the PIL, the Division Bench also directed State to take decision regarding installation of biometric attendance system in all the Government Offices by or before next date of hearing that is July 5.

He further submitted that providing of uniform to government employees will add discipline to the Government offices and will make it easy to identify that whether Government employees are attending the office or not. This will also help in identifying Government officials taking part in demonstrations or protests and further more during the police check and search, the Government employees can be easily identified which will be even beneficial to these Government employees.

He further submitted that the major problem which the State of J&K is facing at present is reporting of false and frivolous news. “Almost all the cases of unrest started with the reporting in the media whether electronic, print or social and it leads to spread of rumors. No effort has been made by the Government to pass on instructions on the media reporting and to the extent to which such reporting would be acceptable so that a limit is fixed for everybody associated with the media. Drawing Lakshman Rekha for media is crying need of the hour so that the grave situation which is being faced by the State and the Nation is taken care of”, he submitted.