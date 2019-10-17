DB seeks details of hotels, house boats located at Dal Lake

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar on Wednesday directed Director, Tourism Department, Kashmir to tabulate the full details of all hotels, guest houses and house boats including location and the details of registration thereof and plot the same on a physical map to enable identification and location.

It further directed that the same shall be forthwith plotted on a geo physical map as well, and details, locations, the physical map and GPS shall be posted on the website of the Director, Tourism Department Kashmir. “This exercise shall be completed after a physical verification, within four weeks from today”, the court observed while taking up a Public Interest Litigation.

DB further directed that after completion of above direction, the Director, Tourism Department, Kashmir, may consider the requests for renewal of licenses made by any hotel, guest house or house boat (which have earlier been granted a license). “Grant of such renewal shall be subject to the final recommendations which may be made by the Committee of Experts regarding the measures for closure / rehabilitation / relocation / compensation, etc. if any, keeping in view the health of the Dal Lake. All renewals granted by the Director, Tourism Department, Kashmir, shall extract the aforesaid terms”, the court observed.

When the matter came-up for hearing, DB observed that an application has been filed by the Director, Tourism Department, Kashmir, seeking clarification with regard to para 31 of the order dated September 18, 2018, whereby it has been ordered, “In view of the matter, we would direct the State authorities, for the time being, to withhold issuance of any further license towards these members till evaluation is received from the expert committee on these aspects.”

DB further observed that the application has been necessitated for the reason that the Tourism Department is receiving requests from the owners of the hotels, guest houses and house boats for renewal of licenses which have been expired during the pendency of the case. “The applicant-Director, Tourism Department, Kashmir, has sought clarification as to whether the aforesaid direction stands extended to the grant of renewal of these license holders”, the court observed adding that perusal of this order would show that the issue of optimum number of the hotels, guest houses and house boats for ensuring the health of the Dal Lake is pending consideration before the Committee of Experts. “We have requested the Committee for suggesting the ideal/optimum number of the Hotels/Guest Houses and House Boats, keeping in view the health of the Dal Lake in mind as also necessary measures for the same which would include rehabilitation/relocation/ compensation, if at all, for these hotels, guest houses and house boats which would require to be removed”, the court observed.