DB seeks ATR on Private Nursing Homes in J&K

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of the State High Court comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Monday granted three weeks time to State for filing Action Taken Report (ATR) on the recommendation given by the committee constituted by the government to examine the rates being charged by private clinical establishments, nursing homes, hospitals and diagnostic centers from the patients for treatment, diagnostic and other facilities in the State.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Citizen Forum Jammu through R.K Chadha seeking regulation and monitoring of the nursing homes and private medical institutes/ health centres in accordance with the guidelines of Union Ministry of Health and Medical Council of India. After hearing Advocate Anil Sethi for the PIL whereas Deputy AG Sanjeev Padha for the State, the DB observed that by Government Order No.286-HME of 2010 dated April 29, 2010, the State Government had constituted the Committee of Officers to examine the rates being charged by aforesaid health centres from the patients for treatment and recommend the reasonable rate lists depending upon the quality of facilities being offered but no Action Taken Report in this regard has been filed so far. Consequently, the DB granted three weeks time as prayed by Deputy AG Sanjeev Padha to enable him to place on record the Action Taken Report.