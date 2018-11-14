DB restrains transactions of property under Roshni Act

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a landmark direction, Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday retrained transactions with respect to property falling under the infamous Roshni Act till further orders.

The directions came after the hearing of sensational case by a Division Bench (DB), comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe.

The Roshni Act was enacted during the tenure of Ghulam Nabi Azad as Chief Minister in year 2005.

The Act has been challenged in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) titled Ankur Sharma versus State of J&K and others, challenging the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, which is popularly known as ‘Roshni Act.’

In the PIL it has been submitted that the Act has been dubbed as illegal on the ground that it violates the doctrine of equality and creates a special class of society for conferring undue benefits at the will and whims of the political entities. The legislation was conceived to reward the violators of law, who instead of being booked for grabbing the State land, were conferred with the ownership rights and the law being a unique piece of legislation on the statue book cannot be allowed to sustain in an organised society governed by rule of law, the PIL said.

“Nowhere in the country such a legislation was ever enacted to give premium to those who indulged in land grabbing as such legislation being against public policy and constitutional mandate is required to be declared unconstitutional and the land so regularised in favour of illegal occupants is required to be retrieved by setting aside all orders of regularisations”, the PIL said.

Talking to STATE TIMES, Advocate Ankur Sharma, who argued the case in court today said that the beneficiaries those who have already obtained ownership rights of State Lands under the Roshni Act include ministers, bureaucrats, political parties, national and state partyies headquarters in Srinagar and people belonging to one particular community.

“It is a big jolt to all of them,” Ankur said adding that they can neither sell these lands nor raise constructions. There is a blanket ban on all transactions, he maintained. Earlier in the year 2014, the court had stayed the implementation of Roshni Act.