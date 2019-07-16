DB rejects plea to suspend life-term of wife, paramour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Monday rejected the application filed by Abdul Rashid and co-accused seeking suspension of life sentence.

According to the police case, on March 21, 2012 an information from reliable source was received by the Police Station, Mahore that a person namely Nazir Ahmed, son of Fakru, resident of Bathoi Danda Bass Tehsil Mahore was lying dead near the house of one Haji Khushi Mohd, son of Fikka, resident of Bathoi and was being taken in suspicious circumstances for burial. In the investigation it was found that the deceased was suffering from Tuberculosis for the last 14-15 years. For the last 7/8 years, he was unable to walk and for the last 2/3 years he was confined to bed. In this period, illicit relations were developed between the accused persons and they started visiting each other’s houses.

DB after hearing both the sides observed that in present case, the appeal is at threshold and it can be heard expeditiously as it was already fixed for final hearing but instead of arguing the main matter, the counsel argued bail application only. “There are no special circumstances made out for suspension of sentence and for grant of bail at this stage. There are many appellants convicted in such like offence and are languishing in jails for more than five years of post conviction stage”, the court observed.