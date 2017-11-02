DB for installing check posts to stop illegal extraction in Tawi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Justices Alok Aradhe and Tashi Rabstan directed Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu to ensure installation of two check posts of police personnel to prevent the illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals from the bed of the River Tawi during night.

The Court direction came in a much publicised Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Dewakar Sharma highlighting various issues involving the conservation/preservation of River Tawi.

The DB observed that Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi appearing for the PIL has given reference of Court orders dated August 25, 2017 and September 25, 2017 regarding prevention of illegal extraction of sand and other mining minerals from the River Tawi and for removal of the encroachers.

“From the perusal of order dated May 25, 2017, we find that status report had been filed by the District Mineral Officer, Geology and Mining Department Jammu on September 20, 2017, in which it was stated that five check posts have been installed at Nagrota, Sidhra, Bhagatpur, Phalain Mandal and Belicharana areas for prohibition of extraction and transportation of minor minerals from the bed of the River Tawi”, the Court observed. Upon this, counsel for the petitioner submitted that there is no patrolling to check the illegal extraction of mining minerals during the night.

Earlier on November 17, 2016, this Court had directed the Superintendent of Police to ensure that no illegal extraction be taken place between 6.00 PM to 6.00 A.M. “The aforesaid direction is required to be carried out in its letter and spirit by the Superintendent of Police, Jammu, failing which this Court shall be constrained to pass appropriate orders against concerned officers”, the court had observed.