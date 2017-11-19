DB expresses anguish over allotment of cattle pound to former Joint Comm JMC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Division Bench of the State High Court comprising Chief Justice Bader Durrez Ahmed and Justice Sanjeev Kumar on Saturday expressed anguish and displeasure over the allotment of a cattle pound situated at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu by the Jammu Municipal Corporation in favour of Ex-Joint Commissioner (Adm) Municipal Corporation Jammu R.S. Jamwal.

The Division Bench took serious view of the allotment made in favour of a retired KAS officer of the Jammu Municipal Corporation for the land/space earmarked for cattle pound.

The Division Bench after going through the records of allotment produced in the open court by Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for the PIL directed the Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation to file a comprehensive affidavit explaining as to how and on whose orders the cattle pound at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu was closed and later allotted to the Joint Commissioner (Adm) Jammu Municipal Corporation.

These court directions were passed in a Public Interest Litigation filed by an NGO (SAVE) through its Chairperson Devinder Kour Madaan alias Rumpy Madaan seeking closure of 59 illegal/ unregistered milk dairies running within the limits of Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Rahul Raina, Suraj Singh and Supriya Chouhan appearing for the PIL drew the attention of the Division Bench towards the amended reply filed by JMC wherein it was submitted that JMC has one cattle pound situated at Dogra Hall, Jammu and capacity of the cattle pound is to accommodate 70/80 animals at a time.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed submitted that in both the replies filed by JMC a misleading statement has been given that JMC has one cattle pound situated at Dogra Hall, Jammu as there is one more cattle pound at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu which has been illegally/ arbitrarily closed by JMC and has been allotted vide order No.JMC/ RB/1053-55 dated February 10, 2016 to R.S. Jamwal Joint Commissioner (Adm) Municipal Corporation Jammu (since retired). He also submitted the documents related to this allotment.

Upon this, the DB asked Advocate Sachin Gupta appearing for Jammu Municipal Corporation as to how the cattle pound at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu has been allotted for residential purposes to a senior officer of Municipal Corporation Jammu and the Division Bench expressed concern with regard to the rent agreement executed for 11 months between JMC and R.S. Jamwal Joint Commissioner (Adm) with regard to the aforementioned cattle pound. Advocate Sachin submitted that he can only make submissions in this regard after taking instructions from Commissioner, JMC.

Thereafter, Advocate S.S. Ahmed while inviting the attention of the Division Bench to the norms made public by JMC vide Public Notice dated February 10, 2016 besides guidelines on obtaining NOCs from the State Pollution Control Board and the Food Safety and Standards Authority, argued that there is no compliance of the aforesaid norms by the dairy units and the owners of the dairies are dumping their waste directly into the drains thereby causing pollution in the city.

Upon this, the Division Bench directed Commissioner JMC to take action as per the norms against the illegal diary units.

The Division Bench also directed Commissioner, JMC to file a comprehensive affidavit within four weeks about the action taken against un-registered dairies and also the action taken on the applications received by JMC from Dairy Units for grant of license. The Division Bench further directed the JMC to explore the possibilities of identifying new places for more cattle pounds in Jammu City. Advocate Amita Khajuria appearing for the Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, New Delhi apprised the Division Bench that a comprehensive reply to the PIL has been filed and Govt. Advocate Sanjeev Padha also informed the Division Bench about the filing of reply on behalf of Commissioner of Food Safety, J&K Government. Senior Advocate M.K. Bhardwaj with Advocates Ajay Vaid and Gagan Kohli appeared on behalf of the owners of 59 un-registered dairy units whereas AAG Rohit Kapoor caused appearance for State Pollution Control Board.