DB disposes off PIL for completion of Zojila Tunnel on priority

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of J&K High Court Srinagar Wing comprising Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on Thursday disposed of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to respondents to complete the construction of Zojila Tunnel on priority basis.

While closing the PIL, DB observed that Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI), representing the respondents, has submitted that the instant PIL has been unnecessarily filed by the petitioner as the respondents have already formulated the proposal for construction of tunnel(s) at Z-Morh and Zojila and that the same is being undertaken by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). “The ASGI has submitted that the construction of the aforesaid tunnels is aimed at giving all weather connectivity to the Kargil/ Leh region and the project is being undertaken in an integrated manner by all concerned agencies”, the court observed.

Taking into consideration the averments made by ASGI, DB observed that there is no requirement of issuing any directions, as sought by the petitioner in the aforesaid PIL, as the concerned authorities have already taken up the aforesaid project. With these observations, the DB closed the PIL along with all connected CM(s).