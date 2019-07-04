DB dismisses JMC’s plea on parking at Parade Ground

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Division Bench of the State High Court comprising First Puisne Judge, Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Sindhu Sharma in the open court dismissed an application filed by Jammu Municipal Corporation seeking permission for the project of making provision of parking cum commercial complex with play field on terrace at Parade Ground, Jammu thus reiterating the earlier directions of the Division Bench for using Parade Ground exclusively for sports activities with the exception for the celebration of annual Dusshera Festival.

After hearing Advocate Sachin Gupta appearing for Jammu Municipal Corporation and Amicus Curiae Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed the Division Bench while dismissing the application placed reliance upon Judgment dated December, 2, 2015 passed by the Division Bench in PIL No.20/2014 wherein the Division Bench had earlier rejected the similar prayer of Jammu Municipal Corporation for the project of making parking slot in Parade Sports playground similar to the Palika Bazar New Delhi with construction of 58 Nos. of shops with Anchor Stores and Food Courts.

The Division Bench noted with concern that the JMC has again come out with the similar prayer as the project report discloses play ground facility at terrace level, parking for 861 Nos. Car, Shops 58, Food Court 01, Service Core and Staircase 06 Nos., Elevators 04.

Division Bench took note of the Judgment dated May, 8, 2002 passed earlier in PIL No.807/1998 filed by Parade Sports Association Jammu and also the Judgment dated November, 11, 2014 passed by the Division Bench in PIL No.20/2014 filed by Laxmi Cricket Club and also referred order dated December, 2, 2015 whereby the Division Bench had rejected the similar prayer made by JMC.