DB directs State to frame Model Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws within 6 weeks

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal on Wednesday directed State to frame Model Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws which shall be circulated to all local bodies (urban and rural) for adoption (subject to such local adaptations as may be necessary) within six weeks and a status report setting out compliance shall be filed immediately thereafter.

Earlier, DB observed that it is unfortunate that despite the expiry of over two and half years since April 8, 2016 when the above Rules came to be notified, the local authorities, as defined in Rule 3(1)(30), in the State of Jammu and Kashmir have not framed the Bye-laws.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Rajinder Singh Jamwal highlighting the poor working of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB).

The DB asked the local bodies to consider the Model Bye-Laws and take a view thereon within a period of four weeks thereafter. Reports in this regard shall be sent to the office of the Chief Secretary who would cause compliance reports to be filed in tabulation in the present matter.

When the PIL came-up for hearing, DB observed that status report dated August 14, 2018 has been filed by Kushal Chand, Commissioner (W) Municipal Corporation, Jammu placing before the court the recommendation made by the Government with regard to the draft action plan for e-Waste Management for Jammu City.

The Municipal Corporation shall place before us a consideration of the suggested action plan and the proposed norms on which the same would be managed, the DB observed.

DB also observed that in Paragraph No. 6 of the report, reference has been made to the chemical treatment with regard to the solid waste so that it does not become health hazard. It appears that use of chemicals itself may be hazardous, it added.

Division Bench found that despite the mandate of the Environment Protection Act, 2000, no bye-laws appear to have been framed in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. Concerned with the importance of protection and improvement of environment, the Government of India enacted ‘The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986’, which is applicable to whole of India. Sections 3, 6 and 25 thereof enable the Government of India to frame Rules for protecting and improving the quality of environment and preventing, controlling and abating environment pollution.

DB further observed that in exercise of the powers conferred by these statutory provisions, the Government of India notified ‘The Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000’. These Rules came to be superseded in the year 2015 by the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 after inviting objections from the public, which were notified on April 8, 2016 and it would be useful to extract Rule 3(1)(30) of the Solid Waste Management rules, which defines the ‘local body’ which reads as “3(1)(30) “local body” for the purpose of these rules means and includes the municipal corporation, Nagar Nigam, Municipal Council, Nagarpalika, Nagar Palikaparishad, Municipal Board, Nagar Panchayat and Town Panchayat, Census Towns, Notified Areas and Notified Industrial Townships with whatever name they are called in different States and Union Territories in India.”

DB further observed that a mandate is cast upon the local authorities with regard to framing bye-laws and prescribing criteria under Rules 15(e) (f), (zf) and (zg) of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

DB observed so far as urban areas are concerned, there are total 78 local urban bodies (42 in Kashmir Division and 36 in Jammu Division) and the number of local bodies in the rural areas would be perhaps more.

Given the size of the State and disparity in the availability of the resources, there may not be uniformity in the consideration or the prescriptions by the different local bodies in the State, Division Bench observed.

Regarding Medical Waste, Division Bench issued notice to Secretary to Government, Health and Medical Education Department and directed to place status report before the court with regard to the steps taken for management of medical waste including the prosecutions which have been initiated against the persons for violation of the prescribed norms within four weeks positively. The status report shall also indicate the measures which are available for the management of medical waste in the government hospitals, the DB added.

Regarding Air quality, DB directed State Pollution Control Board to file the latest status within four weeks before this Court with regard to setting up of Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations at Jammu, Kashmir as well as Ladakh Division.

Division Bench also directed State to place latest status report regarding award of tendering for the processing and disposal facility of solid waste management.