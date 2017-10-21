DB directs PWD to ensure proper care of roads

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Alok Aradhe on Friday directed Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure proper care of roads.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Civil Society Tral regarding condition of roads.

The DB observed that Court Commissioner has submitted the report regarding the road stretch from Srinagar to Qazigund, the longest stretch of road out of the five roads. “Part of it, as pointed out on the previous occasion, has to be developed and maintained by the PWD (R&B) and a major part by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). We are informed that approximately 52 kilometers is under the control of NHAI and the balance, approximately 16 kilometers, is with the PWD (R&B). The Court Commissioner’s report indicated that, at a number of spots, between Srinagar to Galander, there are pot-holes and the road is un-even in patches. It is also pointed out by the Court Commissioner that it has been noticed that after macadamisation of the road is undertaken, the same is shortly thereafter dug-up by various local authorities which displays complete lack of coordination between various authorities and, particularly, the PWD (R&B) and the other agencies”, the court observed and directed that the PWD (R&B) should draw up a plan so that the same is followed in every instance where roads need to be dug up for utility services or for other reasons.

This plan should be for the better coordination between the PWD (R&B) and other departments so that whatever work needs to be done, it is done prior to the laying of roads. The same should be included in the status report to be submitted on behalf of the PWD (R&B) before the next date of hearing, court added.

“We are also informed that certain High Tension Wires are causing an impediment in the progress of the work, insofar as the NHAI is concerned. That matter also needs to be addressed. The counsel appearing for respondent Nos. 10 and 11 shall specifically point out the places to the PWD (R&B), who shall try to resolve the issue at the earliest”, the DB observed adding the Court Commissioner had contacted one Prabhat Kumar, who was one of the named Nodal officers but he did not elicit any positive response from him. Upon this, the DB sought an affidavit from aforesaid Nodal Officer, about his response to the call of the Court Commissioner. Depending on his affidavit, we shall decide the further course of action insofar as he is concerned, the court observed adding points which have been raised in the Court Commissioner’s report shall be answered and responded to by the PWD (R&B). The compliance/ status report dated October 4, 2017, submitted on behalf of the PWD (R&B) is taken on record, the court observed.

Regarding road from Srinagar to Sonamarg, the DB taking note of the report of Court Commissioner, sought an affidavit from BRO regarding non-cooperation in the matter and also directed BRO and PWD (R&B) to ensure that there is smooth flow of traffic on the aforesaid road.

Regarding Road from Sumbal to Bandipora, Division Bench observed that Court Commissioner has apprised that although he had contacted Showkat Choudhary, Public Law Officer for PWD (R&B), who had been nominated as one of the Nodal Officers, despite the said Nodal Officer’s best efforts, he could not arrange a visit of the Court Commissioner along with the officers of PWD (R&B).

Upon this, Division Bench directed Chief Engineer PWD(R&B), to submit an affidavit, explaining as to why this has happened despite the court orders. Regarding Road from Srinagar to Sopore, the DB directed that concerned agencies shall submit a response to the Commissioner’s report and wherever action is necessary, the same shall be taken up immediately.

Regarding Road from Awantipora to Tral, Division Bench referring to Court Commissioner’s report observed that this segment is in relatively better condition. However, it sought response from PWD (R&B) regarding deficiencies mentioned in the report.

While considering Court Commissioner’s report that the officers of the PWD (R&B), Incharge of aforesaid segment of the road are not cooperating, the DB said that if we hear this complaint once again on the next date of hearing, we will be constrained to issue contempt notices.

Regarding Road from Lal Chowk to Galander, Division Bench directed the Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B) department to take particular care with regard to this section of the road.