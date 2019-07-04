DB directs JMC to disclose time limit for allocation of funds

Modern Cattle Pound at Nagrota

JAMMU: Division Bench of the State High Court comprising First Puisne Judge, Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Sindhu Sharma allowed time to Advocate Sachin Gupta, appearing for Jammu Municipal Corporation to have instructions from JMC as in how much time, a sum of Rs.10.00 crore shall be released and kept earmarked for construction of the cattle shed for a new cattle pound coming up at Seri Khurd, Nagrota District Jammu on land measuring 97 Kanals.

When the much publicized PIL filed by NGO SAVE (Save Animals Value Environment) through its Chairperson Devinder Kaur Madaan alias Rumpy Madaan came up for hearing, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for the PIL submitted that a sum of Rs.250 crore was released by the Central Government to the Jammu Municipal Corporation and the funds can be allocated out of the aforesaid amount for construction of the cattle shed as this will take care of the stray animals on the roads, which sometimes cause accidents.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal Municipal Veterinary Officer Jammu was also present in the Court and pursuant to directions passed by the Division Bench on May, 21, 2019, intimated the Division Bench that he had visited cattle sheds at Gurgaon, Karnal, Ludhiana and Haridwar and from the ideas taken from the aforesaid cattle sheds visited, the plan for cattle pound at Nagrota has been revised and the constructed area now required has been reduced substantially. The project shall be implemented in phases as per the requirement. Approximately, a sum of Rs.10 crore will be required for taking care of about 1000 cattle.

Division Bench took a serious note of the issue raised by the Forest Department when the aforesaid issue has been sorted out by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu after handing over 97 Kanals of land to the JMC for the cattle pound.

Govt. Advocate Ayjaz Lone appearing for the Forest Department vehemently raised the issue that some of the portion of land is owned by Forest Department, hence, its use can only be changed under the J&K Forest Conservation Act, 1997 for which a Committee has been constituted. Advocate Lone even sought to deny the demarcation made out in presence of the officers from JMC and the Forest Department.

Division Bench at this stage observed and directed, “Be that as it may, as presently the proposed construction of the Goushala is on the undisputed land and the Forest Department is trying to create hurdles for the execution of the project, we are compelled to seek information from the Forest Department regarding the total land in its ownership in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, district-wise and the area which is not in occupation of Forest Department; the persons in whose occupation the areas is and steps taken by the Forest Department for removal of the encroachments”.

Division Bench further directed that in the meantime, the Forest Department shall take a decision with regard to the land in question and apprise the Court about it.