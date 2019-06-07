DB directs for setting up panel on Ambphalla-Janipur Road widening

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sindhu Sharma on Thursday directed Chief Secretary to constitute a committee which will consist in addition to himself, Commissioner Secretary, Public Works Department, Commissioner Secretary, Finance and Commissioner Secretary, Planning to take a final decision on shifting of utilities on the Janipur High Court Link Road and the payment to the Power Development Department (PDD) for making such a shifting possible, to consider the reports furnished by the RITES to put in place a futuristic mobility plan as suggested by RITES and also to consider the widening of the existing road as suggested in the proposal prepared by the PWD, pending execution of the Metro project.

The court directions came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Citizen Forum through its President R K Chadha regarding Shakuntla-Janipur fly-over, which was proposed in 2008 and was abandoned for some extraneous reasons and regarding de-congesting/widening of the Janipur-High Court Road.

After hearing Advocate Aditya Sharma for the PIL whereas AAG Amit Gupta for the State, the court observed that the current plea is pending before this Court since 2013 and the Government is still found struggling for answers and an action plan to de-congest the aforesaid sector roads.

The DB observed that after six long years still there is no solution in sight to the ever increasing traffic congestion problems for which a considerable amount of money has been spent by the Government towards payment to the organization, namely, RITES to prepare a mobility plan.

DB further directed that the status report of the first meeting with regard to the first deliberations to be held by the aforesaid Committee be filed after a period of six weeks.

When the PIL came-up for hearing, DB observed that compliance report has been filed by the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), wherein it is stated that the proposal with regard to the construction of a Metro in the Ambphalla to Janipur sector is to be considered and evaluated by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

It is also stated that an outlay of Rs. 40,000 crore would be required for the aforesaid mobility plan both for the cities Jammu and Srinagar and that the authorities have yet not identified the funding agencies to execute the project. It was further stated that the PWD on its own has initiated a preliminary project report to de-congest the road from Ambphalla to Janipur for widening and extending road from two lanes to four lanes at an estimated cost of Rs. 144.69 crore.

It is stated that the aforesaid proposal is under process for being submitted to the Government for taking a view on the same.