DB directs enquiry into Rajouri scam by Sr IAS officer

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Division Bench of the State High Court comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sanjeev Kumar in the open court directed Commissioner/ Secretary to Government of J&K, General Administration Department (GAD) to appoint a senior IAS officer as enquiry officer to hold a regular departmental enquiry against the then Chief Executive Officer, Rajouri Development Authority Mohammad Javed Khan. The Division Bench further directed that the officer to be nominated must be senior to Mohammad Javed Khan in IAS Cadre. The Division Bench also allowed three weeks time to the GAD to nominate the enquiry officer.

After hearing Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Rahul Raina and Supriya Chouhan appearing for the PIL whereas Senior AAG Seema Khajooria Shekhar for the GAD, the Division Bench observed that since Mohammad Javed Khan has been inducted into IAS as such Tourism Department cannot hold an enquiry against the IAS officer and accordingly the Division Bench directed the General Administration Department to nominate a senior IAS officer to hold the enquiry.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed vociferously argued that all out attempt is being made to shield the delinquent IAS officer and the competent authority (Chief Minister as Minister Incharge Tourism Department) has directed that the Tourism Department should complete the regular departmental action/enquiry in the first instance.

Advocate Ahmed further submitted by referring to Division Bench order dated May 2, 2016 when the GAD through its status report apprised the Division Bench that the enquiry officer earlier appointed i.e. Director Tourism, Jammu had expressed his inability to conduct an enquiry into the matter as Mohammad Javed Khan the then CEO, RDA is senior to him and has been inducted into IAS. It was also divulged in the status report that the Tourism Department has already referred the matter to the GAD for appointment of a new enquiry officer and the Advocate General has made a statement that a new enquiry officer would be appointed within three weeks.

Advocate Ahmed further invited the attention of the Division Bench towards the order dated May, 17, 2017 when Division Bench headed by Justice Alok Aradhe directed the GAD to conclude the departmental enquiry against Mohammad Javed Khan (IAS) within a period of four months. Advocate Ahmed further referred to order dated October 4, 2017 when Division Bench headed by Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur expressed displeasure against the conduct of Commissioner/Secretary to Govt. of J&K, Tourism Department for not cooperating with the GAD and for not furnishing comments over the response filed by delinquent officer Mohammad Javed Khan.

At this stage Advocate Ahmed also submitted that when departmental enquiry was already pending, there was no need for holding fresh enquiry through Tourism Department particularly when the delinquent officer is an IAS Officer.

Confronted with this situation, Senior AAG Seema Shekhar submitted that earlier enquiry was a preliminary enquiry and now the Government has decided to hold a regular departmental enquiry against the delinquent IAS Officer.