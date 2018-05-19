DB directs Comm Secy PWD (R&B) to finalise inquiry in RDA Scam within two months

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of the State High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sanjay Gupta in the open court issued directions to the Commissioner/Secretary to Government of J&K PWD (R&B) Sanjeev Verma to finalise the inquiry in alleged Rajouri Development Authority (RDA) Scam within a period of two months from today and the Court further directed the Senior Additional Advocate General Seema Shekhar appearing for General Administration Department to produce the inquiry report on the next date of hearing i.e. August 14, 2018.

When the PIL came up for hearing, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Rahul Raina, Suraj Singh and Supriya Chouhan appearing for the petitioner submitted that in the fresh status report filed by the General Administration Department on April 19, 2018 it has been disclosed that the Government of J&K vide Government Order No.1661-GAD of 2017 dated December 27, 2017 appointed Sanjeev Verma Commissioner Secretary to Government of J&K Public Works (R&B) Department as Inquiry Officer to inquire into the matter and the inquiry officer was directed to submit his report within a period of one month.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that almost five months have elapsed but the inquiry officer is sitting over the matter and has not concluded the inquiry against the delinquent officer. Advocate Ahmed further submitted that the General Administration Department in the status report has disclosed that vide communication No.GAD(Ser)24/70-IAS/40/96 dated April 9, 2018 the General Administration Department has requested Commissioner/Secretary to Government PWD (R&B) Department to furnish the latest status of the case (Inquiry Report).

Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that the time limit fixed by the GAD stands expired and appropriate directions are required to be issued to the Inquiry Officer to finalise the inquiry without any further delay.

At this stage Senior Additional Advocate General Seema Shekhar appearing for General Administration Department submitted that she be allowed some more time to file a fresh status report indicating the status of the ongoing enquiry. Senior AAG further submitted that the GAD has sent a reminder to the inquiry officer on April 9, 2018 regarding the present status of the inquiry.