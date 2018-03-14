DB cancels ongoing KAS exam, directs PSC to hold afresh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of the State High Court comprising Justice Janak Raj Kotwal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar on Tuesday directed Public Service Commission (PSC) to cancel the KAS Mains 2016 and hold the examination afresh.

The court direction came in a Letter Patents Appeal (LPA) filed by Public Service Commission (PSC) against the judgment of the Writ Court allowing 429 candidates to appear in the KAS Mains.

The PSC earlier debarred aforesaid candidates from sitting in the KAS Mains after reevaluation of prelims results on account of alleged discrepancies in the answer key as these did not fall under revised merit.

Considering the piquant situation, the DB directed the appellant to hold the aforesaid examination afresh by permitting the candidates who have been shortlisted to participate in the preliminary examination on the basis of their merit determined upon re-evaluation, the candidates numbering 429 who were shortlisted in the first result of the preliminary examination but could not make it to participate in the Mains on the basis of their merit determined in the process of re-evaluation and all those candidates (PSC puts their number as 2,365) who have obtained merit in the preliminary examination determined in the process of re-evaluation equal to or more than the marks secured by the last candidate amongst aforesaid 429 candidates.

The judgment written by Justice Sanjeev Kumar for the Division Bench observed that since the examination in question has been delayed due to litigation, it is hoped that the appellant would take immediate steps to hold the Main examination and complete the whole process culminating into declaration of result without any further wastage of time.