DB appoints ex-DIG Bukhari as CEO JKCA; Justice Bashir-ud-Din as Ombudsman

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey on Wednesday appointed former DIG Ashiq Hussain Bukhari as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and Justice Syed Bashir-ud-Din (retired) as Ombudsman for resolving all the disputes.

While disposing of the bunch of petitions, the DB ordered that after approval of the Committee of Administrators, the CEO shall associate reliable undisputed members of the Working Committee, who have not incurred disqualification, for running the affairs of JKCA under the supervision and control of Committee of Administrators, till rules are amended and elections are held.

For settlement of disputes among 12 clubs and other disputes of the Association, the DB observed that there is a requirement of appointing Ombudsman. “Single Judge has given the power to two appointed Administrators to appoint an Ombudsman,” the DB observed and said that this in our view is not apposite.

The Division Bench further said that the Administrators cannot appoint Ombudsman; he is to be appointed by the Association.

In this backdrop, the Division Bench appointed Justice Syed Bashir-ud-Din (retired) as Ombudsman for resolving all the disputes after giving hearing to all concerned to undertake the task of settling of the disputes of 12 clubs and also other disputes of the Association so as to pave way for implementing directions of the Supreme Court in line with recommendations of the Lodha Committee.

The monthly remuneration, allowances and other conditions during such term in office as an Ombudsman shall be the same as that of a Judge of the High Court, reduced by the amount of the pension received by him and by the portion of the commuted value of such pension, if received by him.

The Division Bench made it clear that directions issued by Single Judge will operate, provided the amount seized by police has not been already released in favour of JKCA. In case released, whatever amount available with the Association shall be dealt with by Chief Executive Officer under the instructions and directions of the Committee of Administrators, the court observed.