Day-long training programme on Back to Village held

UDHAMPUR: In order to acquaint the officers for the effective implementation of state flagship programme ‘Back to village’, a one-day training programme for sensitization of visiting officers was organized at Conference Hall DC Office Complex Udhampur here today.

The training programme was held under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Gurvinderjeet Singh, Assistant Commissioner Development, Mushtaq Chowdhary, Anirudh Rai Collector Railway, Tinna Mahajan, Collector Defence, Satyam Gupta District Officer GPF, besides all District Officers of different departments were present during the occasion.

While highlighted the aim and objectives of the programme, the DDC said that under this programme every panchayats shall be assessed by Gazetted Officer and each officer shall spend two days and one night in the allocated Panchayats. He stressed upon the officers to work with sincerity and dedication to make Back to Village programme a grand success by keeping the main focus on issues of public importance.

He said that Rural Development Department is the nodal agency for conducting the activities from November 25-30 in the district. He impressed upon the officers to play a pivotal role to strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Singla asked the officers for holding regular meetings with PRIs and field functionaries regarding funds and functions and their feedback is to be recorded.

Officers were asked to capture the panchayat and sector wise data under Back to village. DDC asked them to participate in the Gram Sabha and ensure the constitution of various committees including Panchayat Biodiversity committee.

He further asked them to hold detailed deliberation in the Gram Sabhas about the issues and follow up action taken on Back to village -1.

DDC said that all the issues raised during B2 V1 are consolidated and categorized sector wise and Panchayat wise and put in soft term, midterm and long term categories.

Master Trainers Collector Railway, Anirudh Rai, District Social Welfare Officer, Sana Khan, Collector Defence Tinna Mahajan District Fund Officer, Satyam Gupta, briefed the officers through power point presentation and provided information for the successful conduct of the programme. They were asked to provide the information in a pre designed format for the allocated Panchayat.

Later, the DDC held a press conference regarding Back to Village programme and sensitized the media fraternity about the B2V2 programme. DDC said that media plays a vital role for effective implementation of government welfare schemes and other activities. He appealed the Media persons to disseminate the information regarding Back to Village programme among the general public so that the general public can avail the benefits of these schemes.