Day after dismissal, Srinagar Dy Mayor arrested in Rs 138 cr JK Bank loan fraud

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: A day after the deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Sheikh Imran was removed through a no-confidence motion parallel to his resignation, and in hours of his release from MLAs Hostel in Srinagar, sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau have arrested him in an alleged loan fraud to the tune of RS 138 crore and put him in a lock up on Friday.

Informed sources told STATE TIMES that following a requisition from ACB, Sub Divisional Magistrate, South, in Srinagar Sandeep Singh Bali ordered Sheikh Imran’s release from MLAs Hostel where he was under preventive custody. He was among dozens of the politicians who had been detained under sections 107 and 151 of Criminal Procedure Code around the day of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A on 5 August this year.

Sources said that Sheikh Imran was handed over to Police Station Nishat where his custody was immediately taken over by ACB. He was subsequently put in lock up of Police Station Shaheed Gunj which is the designated detention centre of ACB Srinagar.

Earlier this week, a group of Councillors in SMC had filed a no-confidence motion against the deputy mayor. Even as he resigned on Thursday, Commissioner SMC Khursheed Ahmad Sanai told STATE TIMES, the motion was put to the floor test. Sanai said that 48 councillors voted in favour of the motion and none of the Dy mayor’s supporters participated in the voting. Another no-confidence motion had been filed by an assortment of the councillors against the Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu but it was withdrawn by way of an affidavit by the same councillors who had filed it.

“After the withdrawal, there was no need of a floor test for the Mayor. So he is continuing in his position”, Sanai said.

In a press release ACB said that case FIR 3/2019 had been registered against Shiekh Imran Director M/S Kehwa Square Pvt. Ltd. Bohri Kadal Srinagar and officers of J&K Bank and other Government officials, for illegal appropriation of subsidy with inflated project cost for establishment of a Controlled Atmosphere Storage at Lassipora, Pulwama.

Further, Kehwa Group got their loan of Rs. 138 crores with J&K Bank restructured for merely an amount of Rs. 78 crores under a well-knit conspiracy by Sheikh Imran and partners of M/S Kehwa Square Pvt. Ltd along-with JK Bank Officials.

“ACB investigation has revealed that large amount of loan was diverted which was meant for construction of CA store. The case is under investigation with ACB to unearth further details of bank fraud. Imran has been taken into custody by ACB Srinagar for further questioning”, the ACB press release said.