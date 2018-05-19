Day-5: Patwaris threaten to continue strike

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The strike launched by revenue officials (Patwaris and Girdawars) on Friday entered day five.

Led by Mushtaq Ahmed Ganai, Senior Vice President AJKPA, the Patwaris and Girdawars under the banner of All J&K Patwar Association assembled in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Talking to reporters, Ganai criticised the callous attitude of government for not showing its serious concern towards their issues.

The agitating revenue officials were demanding removal of pay anomalies with retrospective effect, stoppage of direct recruitment of Naib Tehsildars, grade pay of graduate Patwaris from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,800, timely DPC, creation of Patwar Halqas and GQ Circles, enhancement of allowances, rent for Patwar Khanas (Private Accommodation) till construction of Patwar Khanas, etc. They warned the government to resolve their issues at the earliest failing which they have no other option but to intensify their protest till their demands are met.

Provincial President Mohammad Farooq Malik, Raman Raj Sharma, Ex-State President, Organiser State Vinay Kumar, District President Jammu, Kaleem Ahmed and Secretary Jammu, Shabir Ahmed were also present.