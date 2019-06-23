Day 4: ‘Back to Village’; CS reviews prog implementation

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: On the fourth consecutive day of State Government’s ambitious ‘Back to Village’ outreach programme, designated gazetted officers today conducted Gram Sabhas and interaction programmes across the North Kashmir districts of Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara.

In Bandipora, phase-II of the programme started in 50 Panchayats of the district including six in Gurez, 25 in Bandipora and 19 in Sonawari.

Chief Secretary, B.V.R Subrahmanyam visited Nadihal-C Panchayat in Bandipora block and interacted with the people. He reviewed the working of Panchayats and the implementation of ‘Back to Village’ Programme.

Chief Secretary said that the outreach programme involves the people of the state and government officials in a joint effort to deliver the mission of equitable development across all rural areas.

Later, he held a meeting to review the implementation of the programme in the district. The meeting was attended Deputy Commissioner, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik and other senior officers.

While stressing on implementing the programme in letter and spirit, Chief Secretary said the programme is primarily aimed at energizing the panchayats and directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation.

Meanwhile, in Jurniyal-A Panchayat in Tulail block of Gurez, Visiting Officer, Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon interacted with the people at the Panchayat. The locals put forth several issues including completion of High School building, establishment of library, laboratory, auditorium and other public infrastructure in the village.

He also laid the foundation of 33KV Gurez-Bandipora transmission line at Khandyal. At Purana Tulail he distributed solar lighting systems among the beneficiaries.

In other halqas of the district, the visiting officers inspected various ongoing works and also visited education institutions, healthcare centres, Anganwadi centres and other offices. At these centres, the visiting officers interacted with the people who apprised them about various problems being confronted by them.

Of the 151 Panchayats in the district, 51 Panchayats were visited in the first phase while 50 are being visited in phase-II and the remaining Panchayats will be visited in the last phase.

In Baramulla, Syed Noor-u-Din Andrabi, Administrative Officer Directorate of Information, visiting officer, Panchayat Halqa Tapper Waripora conducted interaction programme in which a large number of people participated.

On the occasion, people raised several issues being faced by them like construction of roads, drinking water supply, electricity supply, repair of damaged transformers, irrigation facilities and other issues related to the development of their concerned areas.

During the field visit, Andrabi inspected an Agriculture farm which produces high-quality hybrid seeds for the farmers. On the occasion, locals apprised the visiting officer about lack of water and electricity supply in the farm.

He also inspected a bore well having capacity of irrigating large chunk of karewa land. The locals demanded that work on the project should be restarted so that it can benefit a huge number of farmers.

Later on, Andrabi advised the local officials that people should be made aware of all the government schemes. He said the programme has been devised to seek feedback of people for improving the implementation of development schemes and take governance to the doorsteps of the people especially in rural areas.

In Kupwara, Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg visited different Panchayat Halqas including Dragmulla A and B, Natnusa A, Vodhpur and other places where he distributed aids among disabled persons, agricultural equipment, job cards, RBA certificates among beneficiaries and also dedicated paddy thrashing machines to the Panchayat Halqas.

At Natnusa, the DC also visited Kashmiri Pandit colony where he interacted with the residents to get the first-hand appraisal of their issues.

Later, he also distributed sports equipment among different teams of several panchayat halqas across the district and asked the concerned officers to file the assessment report for the development of sports ground in Natnusa.

ACR Kupwara, DPO Kupwara, CMO Kupwara, Tehsildars, BDOs of concerned blocks, Exens of PHE, PDD, R&B, I&FC, AD Handloom and other concerned officers accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during his visit.

Other visiting officers also conducted interaction programmes wherein panchayat members, senior citizens, and other local deputations projected their demands.

Moreover, different line departments including Handloom, Handicrafts, and Social Welfare installed stalls and Medical Health Services Camps for the general public.

In Karnah tehsil, Gram Sabhas were held in Tangdhar (C), Gumal, Chamkoot A and B under the supervision of SDM Karnah, Dr. Alyas.

In Shopian, 33 Panchayat Halqas were covered on the second day of the phase-II during which people raised various issues being confronted by them.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Owais Ahmed has been monitoring the programme with several other senior officers to assess its implementation on the ground.

On the second day of Phase-II, several Panchayat halqas falling under different blocks were covered by the visiting Officers during which scores of Gram Sabhas were held.