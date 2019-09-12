Daughters of J&K will get equal rights after abrogation of Art 370: Priya

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former minister, Spokesperson and Prabhari BJP Mahila Morcha J&K, Priya Sethi on Wednesday said that Article 370 is responsible for present scenario in Kashmir Valley. Moreover, it was anti-women, anti-development and anti-human rights, she added.

Sethi added that the Article 370 worked only against democracy and development of women.

Sethi further said that after Narendra Modi Government’s decision on Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), women would no longer be deprived of their property rights in J&K if they get married to someone living outside J&K. Earlier, Article 35A, which emanated from Article 370, prohibited them to be property-owners in J&K, if they marry an outsider, she said.

She further said that today, womenfolk from Kashmir, Jammu, Ladakh are expressing gratitude towards Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for abrogation of Article 370, which will now protect human rights of women living in Jammu and Kashmir besides helping them in leading a dignified life as promised by the Indian Constitution.

The former Minister added that Article 370 fuelled terrorism in Valley and was used only for benefits of two families in Valley completely ignoring common man.